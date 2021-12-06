PSJA ISD holding vaccine clinics for kids 5 years and older

Photo credit: PSJA ISD

The PSJA Independent School District will hold several vaccine clinics over the next two weeks.

The clinics will take place at the PSJA Dr. King College & University Center located at 704 W. Ridge Road. Officials say to come in through the Veteran and Bears trail.

First, second and booster shots of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available.

The clinics will take place on the following days from 1:30 to 5 p.m.:

• Tuesday, Dec. 7

Thursday, Dec. 16

For questions, call 956-354-2015.