PSJA ISD holding vaccine clinics for kids ages 5 and older

Photo credit: PSJA ISD

The PSJA Independent School District is holding a vaccine clinic for kids ages 5 and up on Tuesday and Thursday. 

The clinics will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the PSJA Dr. Daniel P. King College and University Center located at 704 W. Ridge Road in San Juan. 

The district advises people to come in through the Veterans and Bears Trail. 

The district will be offering first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. Booster shots will also be available. 

