PSJA ISD looking to close learning gap with free on-campus learning for 30 days

Valley-wide school districts are preparing to offer summer enrichment classes to give children an opportunity to make up for possible learning loss from a year of virtual learning.

For nearly 10 months, thousands of Valley students have adjusted to learning online. But school districts are preparing to finally offer more in-person academics for larger groups of students.

"Some of our students have had some challenges in adapting to our virtual environment and working from home, going to school from home,” said Rudy Trevino, Chief of Academics at PSJA ISD.

At the Pharr San Juan Alamo School District, faculty are preparing to offer 30 additional days of instructional learning on campus free of charge. It’s part of what they call “enrichment and accelerated in-person learning camps.

“The ability to not only engage with their teachers but to receive additional support systems, tutorials, interventions that would meet their academic needs,”

Between school staff, parents and students, most of the families say in-person summer instruction is a great idea to address some challenges students faced during the school year.

“Some of the kids have fallen behind. My son, in particular, is getting good grades in all his subjects except math. So, I don’t know if it has something to do with the virtual learning or it has something to do with something else but it would be an opportunity for us to find out,” said parent Karina Saldivar.

PSJA plans to offer enrichment learning and sports camp activities starting the second week of June until June 30, then again between August 2 through the 12. They’re also planning to offer enrichment classes after school and on Saturdays next school year.

District leaders say the best way to sign your child up for summer enrichment is to contact their school campus.

Other districts who say they plan to offer similar programs include Edinburg CISD, Donna ISD, and Raymondville ISD.