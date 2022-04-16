x

PSJA ISD offering free sport physicals for students

Students at PSJA ISD can get a free physical with the district starting Monday, April 18.

The physicals will be done at the College and University Center off West Ridge Road from Monday, April 18 through the Thursday, April 21. 

Athletes, marching band members, cheerleaders and all other UIL participants are eligible. 

The pre-screening form can be found online.  

 

