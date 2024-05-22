PSJA ISD receives $3 million grant to create outdoor learning areas

PSJA ISD students will soon see more trees around their campuses.

The district was awarded a $3 million grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service. The district says the money will be used to add trees to eight campuses, and educate students on the importance of a community forest.

The district was able to get the money with help of the city.

There are also plans to add walking trails as part of outdoor learning areas.

The project is expected to last more than three years, so the city of Pharr is adding four positions to oversee the planting and maintenance of the trees. The city of Pharr says once the grant money runs out, they will hire people to oversee the outdoor learning areas.

The trees will go into the ground in about six months, the district added.