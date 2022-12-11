PSJA North Raiders assist Pharr police in Tips for Toys fundraiser

The Pharr Police Department raised more than $15,000 to get kids toys this holiday season.

Over $600 was raised Sunday alone with the help of the PSJA North football team.

“A lot of us have been blessed to be able to enjoy fun seasons like Christmas throughout our childhood, and you know to be able to help kids have the same experiences as well, it means everything to us,” PSJA North wide receiver Isaac Willingham said.

Pharr police partnered with IHOP Sunday morning.

The PSJA North Raiders waited tables to collect tips for toys.

The money they raised is going straight to their police department for children in need.