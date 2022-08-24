Public input wanted for mini reservoir plan

The plan to build a mini reservoir in the Edinburg and Edcouch-Elsa area was presented Tuesday at the Region M Water Planning Group.

If approved, the mini reservoir would sit along the main flood way, not the Raymondville drain, according to officials.

The project would include a treatment plant that could produce 5 million gallons of safe drinking water per day. That's enough for about 17,000 homes.

"This would be the first time in the country to do it," Hidalgo County Commissioner David Fuentes said. "Where we're actually taking reclaimed water from a drainage ditch and processing it to the point of usable, drinkable, potable water."

That is the goal, but it is not a done deal yet.

The public's input is still needed.

Public comments will be accepted until Sept. 3.

To submit a comment, email dmorales@lrgvdc.org.