x

Publican taza de delitos en McAllen

3 hours 3 seconds ago Friday, December 04 2020 Dec 4, 2020 December 04, 2020 3:19 PM December 04, 2020 in Hechos Valle

El FBI publicó las estadísticas anuales que revela  la tasa de delitos en McAllen es mucho menor que el promedio nacional.

De acuerdo con el reporte, la ciudad  de McAllen.

Es una de las ciudades fronterizas más seguras seguidas de Brownsville el Paso y Laredo. 

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days