Publican taza de delitos en McAllen
El FBI publicó las estadísticas anuales que revela la tasa de delitos en McAllen es mucho menor que el promedio nacional.
De acuerdo con el reporte, la ciudad de McAllen.
Es una de las ciudades fronterizas más seguras seguidas de Brownsville el Paso y Laredo.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
