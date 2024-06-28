Pump Patrol: Friday, June 28, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
George Alvarez sentenced to 60 years in deadly Brownsville migrant crash
-
DHR Health internship teaching healthcare skills to South Texas ISD students
-
Consumer Reports: The best way to cool down your car without wasting...
-
Appropriations bill passed by the House includes provision withholding funds to Mexico...
-
Hidalgo County task force helping test mosquitoes for illnesses
Sports Video
-
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
-
UTRGV Women's Basketball Building Chemistry during Summer Sessions