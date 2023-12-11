x

Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 11, 2023

1 hour 35 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, December 11 2023 Dec 11, 2023 December 11, 2023 6:00 PM December 11, 2023 in News - Local

Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. 

Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days