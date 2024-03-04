Pump Patrol: Monday, March 4, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Non-profit offers free rides for Valley residents to voting polls
-
Valley farmers continue to push for more water for their crops
-
Texas, SpaceX agree to swap land at Boca Chica State Park and...
-
New road opens at Pharr Interchange
-
Student hospitalized after altercation at McAllen High School, according to district official
Sports Video
-
Edinburg Vela, Santa Maria fall in Reg. IV Finals
-
UTRGV announces acquisition of H-E-B Park for Vaqueros football
-
HS Boys Regional Quarterfinal highlights and scores 2/27/2024
-
UTRGV Baseball Sweeps Milwaukee, close out the series 15-3 win
-
UTRGV women's basketball falls to Seattle U at the Fieldhouse