Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024

2 hours 43 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, January 18 2024 Jan 18, 2024 January 18, 2024 6:39 PM January 18, 2024 in Community - Pump Patrol

Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.

Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.

