Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
Pharr moving forward with international bridge expansion
-
Consumer Reports: Kids & Colds - Flu, COVID-19, or RSV?
-
DPS: Fatal Granjeno crash the latest in rise in teen smugglers
-
Bond set for murder suspect in Edinburg shooting, second person of interest...
-
DOJ report finds police failed basic protocols in Uvalde shooting