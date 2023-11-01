Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
-
LUPE caravan takes first time voters to the poll
-
Residents express concern after viral video shows vehicle crashing into crowd outside...
-
Starr County contractor convicted of stealing $19,000 from residents
-
Raid executed at San Juan home
-
PSJA students receiving internships though $1 million grant