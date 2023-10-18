x

Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023

2 hours 53 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, October 18 2023 Oct 18, 2023 October 18, 2023 6:44 PM October 18, 2023 in Community - Pump Patrol

Be sure to turn in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.

Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days