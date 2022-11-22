PVAS asks community to help with kerosene to fuel heaters
With the cold weather sticking around, local animal shelters need help from the community.
The Palm Valley Animal Society needs kerosene to fuel heaters to keep pets warm outside.
Nearly 500 dogs are being housed in outdoor kennels.
Staff members told Channel 5 News that they can't find kerosene locally and are waiting for a shipment.
Those who can help, can drop off kerosene at any Palm Valley Society locations.
