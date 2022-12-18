x

PVAS receives donations of dog food after food shortage

Palm Valley Animal Society has good news.

The shelter was facing a food shortage a few weeks ago, but everything is changing. 

"We got very, very lucky, the community stepped up big time, they're still stepping up continuing to bring donations as they can," Palm Valley Animal Society Director Faith Wright said. "We also are greatly appreciative of cuddly, they raised 250,000 pounds of dog food that we've been receiving."

The PVAS director says that they are now working with HEB to see how they can get back in with them as their sole food provider. 

