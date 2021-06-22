x

PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans

By: KRGV Digital

The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans. 

In an attempt to clear their shelters, PVAS – in conjunction with 5x5 Brewing Co. and the Texas National Guard - will be holding Operation Paws For Troops during the 4th of July weekend.

At the event, which will be held Saturday, July 3 at 5X5 Brewing Co. - located at 801 N. Bryan Rd. – service members who adopt a pet will be given a care package (while supplies last) and be entered into a raffle for complimentary obedience dog training.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will include live music, food and drinks.

