PVAS waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans

The Palm Valley Animal Society is waiving adoption fees for active duty service members and veterans.

In an attempt to clear their shelters, PVAS – in conjunction with 5x5 Brewing Co. and the Texas National Guard - will be holding Operation Paws For Troops during the 4th of July weekend.

At the event, which will be held Saturday, July 3 at 5X5 Brewing Co. - located at 801 N. Bryan Rd. – service members who adopt a pet will be given a care package (while supplies last) and be entered into a raffle for complimentary obedience dog training.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will include live music, food and drinks.