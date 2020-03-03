Quarantined ship passengers to be released in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - More than 120 passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship are set to be released from quarantine in San Antonio. The release is scheduled for Tuesday, a day after city leaders declared a public health emergency and sought to delay the process so more patient testing for the new coronavirus could be done. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says only passengers who were symptom-free for the entire 14-day quarantine period will be released. The passengers will be taken by bus from Lackland Air Force Base directly to the airport.

