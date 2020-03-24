Questions linger at crossings as U.S. and Mexico start travel restrictions

HIDALGO – Last Friday, limited travel restrictions went into effect at bridges between Texas and Tamaulipas.

People who work at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge say they don't think officials have implemented the new travel restrictions. As a result, they don't know what to expect when they cross the border.

They described their experiences on the condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak with the media.

People headed from Texas to Tamaulipas pass Mexican officers in the middle of the bridge. Other officials are standing by at Mexican customs offices.

Heading north, inside the U.S. Customs and Border Protection clearance area, officials are still not asking about medical conditions, according to people who regularly cross the bridge.

Officials only ask travelers where they’ve been and where they’re going.

Watch the video above for the full report.

This story has been updated.