Questions still unanswered after 911 phone calls during Uvalde school shooting

There are still many questions remaining over the 911 calls that were made during the mass school shooting in Uvalde.

The death certifications from the 21 victims were detailed that almost all them died of gunshot wounds and were struck multiple times.

Texas State Senator Rolando Gutierrez says he wants to know more about what was happening at Robb Elementary school on that day, including what information was relayed to first responders on campus from the 911 calls made from inside the school.

"How in the heck are we ever going to fix schools if we don't know what happened here," Gutierrez said.

The senator says he was told by the Commission on State Emergency Communications that the 911 calls were relayed to the city's police force. What remains unclear is whether or not that information was given to the Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo.

