Quinta Mazatlan cancels Saturday Illumina Fest

Photo Credit: City of McAllen

Quinta Mazatlan cancelled their Saturday Illumina Fest due to inclement weather, according to a news release.

Due to the cancellation, Quinta Mazatlan opened more slots for people to reserve a spot for Friday night.

Those who purchased tickets for Saturday’s event will receive a full refund. Tickets for Friday’s event can be found online.