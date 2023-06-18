Rainbow-colored crosswalk in Brownsville vandalized

A crosswalk that was rainbow-colored in Brownsville was vandalized early Saturday morning.

The city painted the crosswalk at the beginning of the month in honor of Pride Month. Brownsville police say the vandalism occurred between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

The city has yet to file charges for this incident.

"The very first thing that we're going to do is we will start looking at our surveillance videos. We will start asking people that if they saw anything to contact, you know, Browns or Crime Stoppers and give the information. So it's kind of like as soon as that first domino falls and everything else will start falling into place and the investigation will take off from there," Public Information Office for Brownsville police Martin Sandoval said.

The city has not said yet when or if the crosswalk will be repainted.