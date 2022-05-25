Rangers open 3-game series at home against Boston

By The Associated Press



Boston Red Sox (81-75, third in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (75-81, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (18-6, 3.53 ERA) Rangers: Edinson Volquez (0-1, 5.02 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts Boston to begin a three game series.

The Rangers are 42-33 on their home turf. Texas's lineup has 215 home runs this season, Rougned Odor leads the club with 27 homers.

The Red Sox are 44-34 on the road. Boston has slugged .466, good for fourth in in the MLB. J.D. Martinez leads the club with a .558 slugging percentage, including 70 extra-base hits and 35 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 156 hits and has 70 RBIs. Danny Santana is 9-for-31 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Martinez leads the Red Sox with 35 home runs and is batting .301. Christian Vazquez is 10-for-28 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .237 batting average, 7.43 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rangers Injuries: Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Hunter Pence: (back), Joey Gallo: (wrist), Logan Forsythe: (intercostal), Jeff Mathis: (back).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: (toe), Chris Sale: (elbow), David Price: (wrist), Andrew Benintendi: (thumb), Dustin Pedroia: (knee), Steve Pearce: (back), Michael Chavis: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

