Rangers place Andrus on IL amid flurry of roster moves

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Texas Rangers placed shortstop Elvis Andrus on the injured list with a strained right hamstring and recalled outfielder Willie Calhoun from Triple-A Nashville amid a flurry of roster moves Wednesday.

Left-hander Jeffrey Springs was also recalled from Nashville and right-hander Wei-Chieh Huang sent to the same club before the Rangers played the middle game of their three-game set against the Royals.

Andrus hurt his hamstring while running out a ground ball in the seventh inning of the series opener Tuesday night. Rangers manager Chris Woodward said he thinks Andrus should be ready to come back within 10 days, but he wants to make sure the injury is fully healed.

Calhoun was once a top-100 prospect who had struggled in brief big league stints the past couple of years. But he's been raking at Triple-A, earning the return to the majors.

