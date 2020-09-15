Rangers visit Houston, look to build on Lynn's strong performance

By The

Associated Press



Texas Rangers (17-30, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (23-24, second in the AL West)

Houston; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Texas: Kyle Cody (0-1, .93 ERA) Houston: Jose Urquidy (0-1, 3.72 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Lance Lynn. Lynn threw seven innings, giving up one run on three hits with 10 strikeouts against Oakland.

The Astros are 15-15 against the rest of their division. Houston is hitting a collective batting average of .243 this season, led by Michael Brantley with an average of .304.

The Rangers have gone 11-18 against division opponents. The Texas offense has compiled a .218 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with an average of .321.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .528.

Joey Gallo leads the Rangers with 16 extra base hits and 22 RBIs.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Blake Taylor: (elbow), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: (neck), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Yordan Alvarez: (knee), Yuli Gurriel: (hand), Aledmys Diaz: (quad), Jose Altuve: (knee).

Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joely Rodriguez: (left hamstring), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Danny Santana: (elbow), Shin-Soo Choo: (right hand), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Elvis Andrus: (back), Jose Trevino: (left wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

