Raoult Ratard, Louisiana's state epidemiologist, dies at 75

Louisiana’s state epidemiologist has died at the age of 75. The state Department of Health did not release the cause Raoult Ratard's death but said it did not involve the new coronavirus. Ratard's resume shows he spent 48 years in public health, starting in 1972 in his native Vanuatu. He was appointed state epidemiologist in 2000 and worked a total of 26 years at Louisiana’s Office of Public Health. Gov. John Bel Edwards praised Ratard for expertly guiding Louisiana through its responses to West Nile virus, the H1N1 flu and other threats.

