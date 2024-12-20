x

Rapero de Edinburg realiza entrega de juguetes para la comunidad

Friday, December 20 2024

Prolifek Presley, rapero de Edinburg, visita Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad acerca de la próxima entrega de juguetes. 

Ubicación: 216 E I-2 Frontage RD, Pharr 

Fecha y hora: 21 de diciembre desde las 3 p. m. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

