Rapero de Edinburg realiza entrega de juguetes para la comunidad
Prolifek Presley, rapero de Edinburg, visita Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad acerca de la próxima entrega de juguetes.
Ubicación: 216 E I-2 Frontage RD, Pharr
Fecha y hora: 21 de diciembre desde las 3 p. m.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
