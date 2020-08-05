Ray scheduled to start for Diamondbacks against Astros

By The

Associated Press



Houston Astros (6-4, second in the AL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-8, fifth in the AL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (0-2, 8.64 ERA, 2.16 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks went 44-37 at home in 2019. Arizona hit 220 total home runs and averaged 8.8 hits per game last season.

The Astros went 47-34 on the road in 2019. Houston hit .274 as a team last season and hit 288 total home runs.

The teams meet for the first time this season. Houston leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (undisclosed), Silvino Bracho: (elbow).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (undisclosed), Ryan Pressly: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Joe Biagini: (shoulder), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Michael Brantley: (quad), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.