Raymondville Neighborhood Create Makeshift Traffic Sign to Caution Speeders

RAYMONDVILLE – A Raymondville neighborhood is taking a speeding problem into their own hands.

People living along San Frisco Avenue are fed up. They hope people will take note.

"It needs to stop," said resident Yvonne Gutierrez. "In my room, I hear cars racing, burning rubber.”

With a school nearby and people constantly taking walks, she worries someone might get hurt.

"I've seen several dogs get hit, run over. They don't even stop to say, ‘whose dog is it,’" said Gutierrez.

Recently a giant sign posted on the side of the road saying “slow down” shows she isn't the only one fed up.

Gutierrez said she's not quite sure who put up this sign in her neighborhood, but she said she’s glad somebody is taking action and hopes that it serves as a message to those who drive nearby.

"Some people don't care they come down this road not even watching for kids. Nothing. They just speed through here like crazy," said Gutierrez.

Raymondville Police Department is urging people to get as many details from these reckless drivers as possible.

"Make and models of vehicles and even colors. Sometimes it's hard to get license plates, but if they can get licenses plates that will work even better for us," said Raymondville patrol corporal Alonso Gonzalez.

Gutierrez hopes those who plan to drive through the area will respect her neighborhood.

Police urge residents to always call in suspicious activity no matter what it is.

Gonzalez said they rely on people to be there eyes and ears.