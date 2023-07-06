x

Raymondville police: One person killed in bar shooting

2 hours 39 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, July 06 2023 Jul 6, 2023 July 06, 2023 2:05 PM July 06, 2023 in News - Local

Raymondville police confirmed one person is dead following a shooting at a bar.

The shooting happened at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday at Linda's Lounge, located off Hidalgo Avenue and Business 77.

Raymondville police chief says a second person was injured and underwent surgery Thursday morning. He says as of right now, no one is in custody.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days