x

Raymondville police searching for man wanted for attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child

2 hours 55 minutes 28 seconds ago Thursday, July 23 2020 Jul 23, 2020 July 23, 2020 2:50 PM July 23, 2020 in News - Local
Andrew Jacob Salinas., 29. (Photo courtesy of Raymondville Police Department)

Raymondville Police Department is searching for Andrew Jacob Salinas.

The 29-year-old man is wanted for two counts of attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Raymondville Police Department at 956-689-2441 or the Willacy County Crime Stoppers at 642-7463.



Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days