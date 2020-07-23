Raymondville police searching for man wanted for attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child

Andrew Jacob Salinas., 29. (Photo courtesy of Raymondville Police Department)

Raymondville Police Department is searching for Andrew Jacob Salinas.

The 29-year-old man is wanted for two counts of attempted aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Raymondville Police Department at 956-689-2441 or the Willacy County Crime Stoppers at 642-7463.





