x

Raymondville Softball Gets Started At Midnight

2 weeks 6 days 5 hours ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 January 24, 2020 6:14 PM January 24, 2020 in Sports

RAYMONDVILLE - The softball season at Raymondville High School started just as the clock struck midnight.

CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross was there to watch the Bearkats take the diamond for their first practice.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days