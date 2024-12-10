x

Realizan ceremonia de chocolate en McAllen

Realizan ceremonia de chocolate en McAllen
2 hours 13 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, December 10 2024 Dec 10, 2024 December 10, 2024 11:08 AM December 10, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Mónica Ramírez, programadora Neuro-Lingüístico y coach de Vida, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad al próximo evento de ceremonia de chocolate.

Fecha: 14 de diciembre

Hora: 5 p. m. 

Lugar: McAllen

Donación sugerida: $50 dólares.

Solo hay 10 espacios disponibles.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days