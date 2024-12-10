Realizan ceremonia de chocolate en McAllen
Mónica Ramírez, programadora Neuro-Lingüístico y coach de Vida, visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad al próximo evento de ceremonia de chocolate.
Fecha: 14 de diciembre
Hora: 5 p. m.
Lugar: McAllen
Donación sugerida: $50 dólares.
Solo hay 10 espacios disponibles.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
