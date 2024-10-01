x

Realizan evento para mujeres en McAllen
Tuesday, October 01 2024

Cristina Torres, representante de 'Calvary Women Of McAllen', visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al próximo evento de mujeres que realizarán en McAllen. 

Fecha del evento: 5 de octubre

Ubicación: 1600 Harvey Drive, McAllen, TX

Para más información, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

