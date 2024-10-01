Realizan evento para mujeres en McAllen
Cristina Torres, representante de 'Calvary Women Of McAllen', visita Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle al próximo evento de mujeres que realizarán en McAllen.
Fecha del evento: 5 de octubre
Ubicación: 1600 Harvey Drive, McAllen, TX
Para más información, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
