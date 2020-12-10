RECAP: SpaceX Starship SN8 explodes during landing

The SpaceX Starship SN8's groundbreaking flight resulted into a crash landing Wednesday.

The flight test lasted about seven minutes and was about eight miles above the Earth.

According to SpaceX, Starship SN8 was coming in too fast, careening into the platform and exploding on impact.

SpaceX Founder Elon Musk said the destruction was a result of low pressure in a fuel tanks.

Musk said he is optimistic regardless and thanks the South Texas residents for their support calling the region the gateway to Mars.

Watch the video for the full story.