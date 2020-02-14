Record-setting astronaut feels good after near year in space

By MARCIA DUNN

AP Aerospace Writer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - NASA's new record-setting astronaut says aside from sore muscles, she readjusting well to gravity after nearly 11 months in space. Christina Koch met with reporters Wednesday, six days after returning to Earth from the International Space Station. Her 328-day mission was the longest ever by a woman. Koch says her neck hurt for a day, and it was hard to hold up her head. Koch returned home to Galveston, Texas, to find a kitchen full of chips and salsa, something she'd craved in orbit. She hit the beach with her husband and dog just three days after landing in Kazakhstan.

