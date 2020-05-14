Records: Heroin buy prompted triple killing spree in Houston
HOUSTON - A heroin buy in Houston prompted a killing spree that left three men dead and one wounded, court records show. Thirty-five-year-old Joshua Kelsey was charged Wednesday with a second murder count for his connection to three fatal shootings on May 6 in Houston. Kelsey already was jailed on murder and capital murder charges. The Houston Chronicle reported that police accuse Kelsey of fatally shooting 60-year-old Michael Miller in his home. Police say Kelsey blamed Miller and his roommate for him being homeless. Court records did not list an attorney for Kelsey.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Houston Chronicle.
More News
News Video
-
Adoptions taking place online for Valley foster children
-
HOV: McAllen restaurant offers meals at Food Bank RGV distribution line
-
More major retailers reopen today in Brownsville
-
National Butterfly Center in Mission experiences financial difficulties
-
Valley food bank organizes pop-up food distribution sites