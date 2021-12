Records: Man accused of selling ammunition to person in the country illegally

A McAllen man is accused of selling thousands of rounds of ammunition to a person in the country illegally, according to court records.

Daniel Gallegos is accused of knowingly selling ammunition on at least five occasions from March through May 2020 to a person who was in the country illegally, according to the three-page indictment against him.

Gallegos pleaded not guilty to the charges in federal court on Thursday.