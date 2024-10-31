Records: Woman who crashed into McAllen police vehicle had BAC nearly twice the legal limit

The 20-year-old Alamo woman who crashed into an unoccupied McAllen police unit on the expressway had a blood alcohol concentration of .15, according to a criminal complaint.

Emily Ann Robles was arraigned Monday on a charge of driving while intoxicated in connection with the crash.

The collision happened on Sunday at around 6 a.m. along the 1000 block of East Interstate Highway 2 as McAllen police officers were assisting the Pharr Police Department with a deadly one-vehicle crash near the scene.

According to McAllen police, a black Ford pickup truck driven by Robles did not slow down, and struck the rear portion of the unoccupied McAllen police vehicle.

The complaint stated that Robles “had signs of intoxication,” such as bloodshot eyes, a slurred speech, and smelled of alcohol.

A portable breathalyzer utilized on Robles had a result of .15 BAC, above the legal limit of 0.08.

Robles was hospitalized due to injuries sustained in the crash, and a search warrant for her blood was signed.

“Emily stated she did not drink and does not know why she is being placed under arrest,” the complaint stated.

Jail records show Robles was released Monday on a $2,000 bond.