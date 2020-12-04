Recovering from COVID-19— A look inside The Patient Rehabilitation Center

For some people, recovering from COVID-19 is just the beginning of the journey back to a 'normal' life.

In some critical cases, patients lose there ability to stand, walk and even speak.

Mission Regional Medical Center has a team of physical, occupational and speech therapy specialists helping COVID-19 patients learn how to live again.

Physical Therapist Rebecca Saenz said the team works together to help patients with things like getting dressed on their own, walking around the house and going to the bathroom.

