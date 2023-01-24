Red flag warning to take effect Tuesday

A red flag warning will be in effect Tuesday.

The Valley is expecting a lot of wind and right now, things are dry.

The ground, grass, trees, are not a good combination for fires.

Maria Dalcour was inside her house waiting for her best friend to pick her up when her son told her he smelled smoke.

"I was walking out the door he says ‘I smell smoke’ and I looked back to the kitchen and stuff and was ‘well it's not in here’”, Dalcour said.

Dalcour says it wasn't until she opened the door to greet her friend that she saw the smoke.

"I went around the house and that's when I saw the fire close to their fence on that side, and it got really worse, it got so black you couldn't see anything back there,” son Jeremy Dalcour said.

Dalcour says their next-door neighbors acted fast and called 911.

She says she was afraid the fire was going to spread to her property. The fire was right behind her house, it was a grass fire that was sparked by a power line that hit the ground.

"We just want the public to be aware of the situation of every fire starts small, so a lot of people have the attention ‘well I have burning this forever’ and nothing has ever happened, but you never know,” City of Edinburg Fire Marshal Omar Garza said.

Garza says every city and county has their own burn ban and rules in place. Before someone starts a fire, they have to call the fire marshal's office to ask if it's okay to burn.

The answer is no for Tuesday, since the red flag warning will be in place.

Watch the video above for the full report.