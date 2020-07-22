Red Roof Inn hotel in Laredo available to care for COVID-19 patients
The city of Laredo on Wednesday announced that a step-down facility is available to help care for coronavirus, COVID-19, patients transferred from local hospitals.
According to a city of Laredo news release, the temporary facility was set up at the Red Roof Inn on Calton Road.
The facility is funded by the Department of State Health Services and care to patients will be provided at no cost, according to the release.
The facility can care for “up to 106 non-acute patients that no longer need to be hospitalized but that are not quite ready to go home,” according to the release. “The step-down facility in Laredo will be in operation as long as needed.”
