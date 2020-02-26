x

Refugios del Valle abren ante pronóstico de bajas temperaturas

WESLACO – Refugios en todo el Valle del Río Grande abren sus puertas ante el pronóstico de clima frío para el miércoles por la noche.

Si necesita donde protegerse del frío puede acudir a los siguientes refugios.

Brownsville

Centro Ozanam 
656 North Minnesota Avenue
956-831-6331

Harlingen

Loaves and Fishes
514 calle “E” sur
956-423-1014

La Joya

La Joya youth Center
604 Salomon Chapa Drive
Admisión: 6 p.m.
956-400-6621/956-600-0774

Mercedes

Safe Room and Community Recreation Dome
1202 North Vermont Avenue
Admisión: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Necesita traer su propia ropa de cama, agua, medicinas. No se admiten mascotas.
956-565-7755

McAllen

Salvation Army
1600 calle 23
956-682-1468

Weslaco

First Baptist Church
600 South Kansas Avenue
Admisión: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
956-968-9585

