Refugios del Valle abren ante pronóstico de bajas temperaturas
WESLACO – Refugios en todo el Valle del Río Grande abren sus puertas ante el pronóstico de clima frío para el miércoles por la noche.
Si necesita donde protegerse del frío puede acudir a los siguientes refugios.
Brownsville
Centro Ozanam
656 North Minnesota Avenue
956-831-6331
Harlingen
Loaves and Fishes
514 calle “E” sur
956-423-1014
La Joya
La Joya youth Center
604 Salomon Chapa Drive
Admisión: 6 p.m.
956-400-6621/956-600-0774
Mercedes
Safe Room and Community Recreation Dome
1202 North Vermont Avenue
Admisión: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Necesita traer su propia ropa de cama, agua, medicinas. No se admiten mascotas.
956-565-7755
McAllen
Salvation Army
1600 calle 23
956-682-1468
Weslaco
First Baptist Church
600 South Kansas Avenue
Admisión: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
956-968-9585
More News
News Video
-
Starr County authorities investigating attempted murder-suicide
-
Hidalgo County health officials ask public to practice good hygiene to combat...
-
Queen Isabella Causeway reopens after temporary closure
-
Construction underway for new 1,000-foot pier at South Padre Island
-
Heavy law enforcement presence in Starr County neighborhood