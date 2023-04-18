Region One hosts conference for parents of first-generation college students

Hundreds of parents of first generation students from across South Texas learned how to help their kids pursue a college education at a Monday parent empowerment conference in Mission.

The Region One conference helped 200 parents, including Yesenia De La Cruz, learn how to help her son in taking the next stops of his education.

"I need answers for financial aid, I need answers for what steps to take," Cruz said.

The mother of four added that no one in her family has gone to college before, but that is changing soon.

"My third child is the one that said, 'Mom, I want college, I want to continue this journey, I want to break that,'" Cruz said. "He wants to, and we're trying our best to get him in there and for him to start his bright future."

Cruz and other parents learned, among other things, how to get money that can help pay for their children's degree.

"[It's] to provide parents with information such as social emotional learning, college career readiness, financial literacy to help their children as they go on to post-secondary education and college and career readiness," Region One education specialist Sylvia Vargas said.

This is the first time Region One held this kind of session. Vargas encourages parents that couldn't attend to learn more about their child's future after high school with district staff.

Watch the video above for the full story.