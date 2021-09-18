Regional marching band competition resuming this evening following heat advisory
The Bands of America South Texas Regional Championship will resume later tonight following a break for a heat advisory.
The competition, which started Saturday morning at the Veterans Memorial Stadium in McAllen, was the first of 21 championships for high school marching bands held throughout the nation. A total of 21 high school marching bands in the region are set to compete in the competition that was halted after several students performing were getting dehydrated.
“There have been about a dozen that were dizzy, about to faint, or weak,” McAllen Fire Chief James Schultz said. “The McAllen Fire Department and MedCare are on scene to assist with any performers that have heat related issues”
The forecast for Saturday said temperatures would reach a high of 96°F today with a feels like temperature of 104°F.
Schultz and event organizers said the competition will resume at 7 p.m. Saturday. Portable tents are being set up to provide shade to the students.
