Regional New Non Profit, Plaza Amistad, gathers experts and partners to impact Valley diabetes with Flavor!

McAllen - Have you ever had a bright pink or green tortilla made with cauliflower beets and nopalitos?

Plaza Amistad will host its first ever Community leadership luncheon along with Boka400 Restaurant next Tuesday, April 24th at 11 am. At this luncheon, Chef Sergio Esqueivel, along with Laurie Garza, a Registered Dietician and Nutritional counselor will serve and explain a 3 course meal packed with healthy versions of Mexican Favorites. All of the items have been modified and tested for Diabetic friendly criteria.

The guest list for this taste test and lunch includes regional leaders from many facets of our community - the majority of whom have diabetes themselves or in their family. This invitation only event is part of comprehensive plan to prototype a meals on wheels academic study to using FLAVOR and emotion of food to hopefully increase the success of diabetes of management in the diet compliance.

Partner guests for the luncheon include Unidos Diabetes, Methodist Health Care Ministries, Healthy South Texas and local leaders from across Hidalgo County.

"Our goal here was to address diabetes friendly foods without regret" explains Chef Sergio. We create and cook for a very particular palette of guests in our restaurant and use the finest ingredients and spices. Organic, Gluten free, mesquite fire roasted. Why not use culinary knowledge and technique to impact our community." explains Chef Sergio of Boka400.