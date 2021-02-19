Reinforcements called into Brownsville to help restore power

Overnight, more than half of the homes in the city of Brownsville that were without power on Thursday, finally saw light.

But as the power kicked on for some, energy surges knocked others back out.

The number of people with power in constant flow caused problems and frustration.

A mix of Brownsville PUB employees and contractors from around the state helped restore power to homes across the city.

General Manager for the Brownsville PUB John Bruciak said the city was fortunate to have help from six extra crews to get the job done.

Fuses caused issues for the crews Thursday night and Friday morning. They said replacing them is relatively simple but finding them was the real trouble.

"Normally we have to locate them and find a fuse and it's usually a three hour job," Bruciak said.

However once located, the puzzle comes together in a flash turning dark streets into welcoming neighborhoods again.