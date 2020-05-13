Relatives sue store that sold bullets used in 3 killings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Relatives of one of three people fatally shot in Springfield in 2018 are suing Academy Sports and Outdoors for selling ammunition to a woman accused of giving them to the man charged in the killings. The lawsuit alleges that Academy Sports should have known a woman who bought the bullets intended to give them to Luiz Perez. Perez couldn't buy ammunition because he is an undocumented immigrant who had no driver's license and had previous felony charges. Perez is accused of killing two ex-roommates and a woman who police say gave him the gun used in the shootings. He faces the death penalty.

