Remain in Mexico policy expected to restart

Two weeks ago, temporary tents for migrants appeared at the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville.

The new tents are similar to those used during the previous administration under the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), a program that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while waiting for immigration proceedings in the United States.

On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security filed an update with a federal district court stating that the Biden administration is preparing to reimplement the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols.

Experts say the U.S. government is waiting on Mexico to agree that MPP be implemented and their needs are met in terms of migrant safety.

“We must remember that Mexico is a sovereign nation, and makes its own decisions, just as we do," said UT Austin Immigration Law Professor Elissa Steglich.

The border remains restricted to people looking for asylum because of the pandemic under Title 42, but some pro-bono attorneys are helping migrants enter the country legally.

