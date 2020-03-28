Renewal requirements for Medicaid, SNAP clients temporarily waived

Texas Health and Human Services announced Saturday that renewal requirements for Medicaid and SNAP clients will be temporarily waived due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a release sent by HHS, Texas received federal approval to automatically extend benefits for recipients who were up for renewal.

“Renewing the SNAP and Medicaid applications automatically means that those who were up for a renewal do not have to call or complete their renewal to receive continuous coverage,” according to the release.

Additionally, Texas is also waiving interview requirements for households applying for SNAP.

“Waiving interview requirements means people do not have to come into an office or call the agency about their application or renewal, and HHS can process applications as they are received and make eligibility determinations faster,” according to the release.

Anyone wishing to apply for benefits including SNAP and Medicaid can go to the Your Texas Benefits website.